The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John, American receiver Carlos Henderson and Mexican offensive lineman Rene Brassea.

The Toronto-born St. John signed with the Roughriders in 2020 before the season was cancelled.

The first overall pick in the 2016 CFL draft by Saskatchewan, St. John played with the Roughriders for three seasons before spending time with B.C., Toronto and Edmonton.

Brassea was selected sixth overall in the first draft of Mexican players in 2019. The 31-year-old lineman played in 17 games during his CFL rookie campaign, including the West final.

Henderson, a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017, played one game for Saskatchewan in 2019 before being injured.