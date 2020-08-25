TORONTO — Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley opted out of his CFL contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday to pursue NFL opportunities.

Veteran punter Jon Ryan confirmed to CTV that he is also opting out of his contract with hopes of a return to the NFL. The 38-year-old Canadian played with the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks from 2006 to 2017 before joining the Riders for the 2019 season.

TSN's Farhan Lalji notes that Shepley is on his way to workout with the San Francisco 49ers and that four teams have expressed interest in working him out.

4 teams expressed an interest in bringing Shepley in for a workout. More complicated than in normal years because he will have to do 4 days of covid testing & a physical before doing the actual workout. So tough to workout for multiple teams at this stage given the timing #Riders — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 25, 2020

The six-foot-four, 310-pound native of Windsor, Ont., was the Riders' nominee for the CFL's top rookie award last year. He was allowed to opt out of his deal following the league's cancellation of the 2020 season last week.

Saskatchewan selected Shepley in the first round (fifth overall)of the 2018 CFL draft out of the University of British Columbia. He attended the New York Jets' training camp before being released and signing with the Riders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.