Roughriders release nine players ahead of preseason tilt with Lions

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released nine players ahead of their Friday preseason game against the BC Lions, the team announced Thursday.

The following players have been released:

American DL Benjamin Davis

American DB Stephen Denmark

American DB Paul McRoberts

American DB Josh Nurse

American DB Will Sutherland

American DB Lavonta Taylor

American QB Troy Williams

National DB Vincent Dethier

National OL Maurice Simba