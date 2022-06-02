1h ago
Roughriders release nine players ahead of preseason tilt with Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released nine players ahead of their Friday preseason game against the BC Lions, the team announced Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The following players have been released:
American DL Benjamin Davis
American DB Stephen Denmark
American DB Paul McRoberts
American DB Josh Nurse
American DB Will Sutherland
American DB Lavonta Taylor
American QB Troy Williams
National DB Vincent Dethier
National OL Maurice Simba