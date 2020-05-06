1h ago
Roughriders sign LB Davis
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday the club has signed American linebacker Deshaun Davis.
TSN.ca Staff
Saskatchewan native Riley on how special it will be to put on Riders jersey
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday the club has signed American linebacker Deshaun Davis.
Davis was drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round last season and played in four pre-season games with the club. The Auburn product also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles as a practice squad player last season.