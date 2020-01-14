1h ago
Roughriders sign LS Hus to one-year extension
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian long snapper Jorgen Hus to a one-year contract extension. The Saskatoon native is entering his sixth season with the Roughriders.
The Canadian Press
