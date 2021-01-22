The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Tom Flacco, younger brother of New York Jets QB and Super Bowl champion Joe, to a contract.

Flacco, 26, joins the Roughriders after a four-year collegiate career split between Towson and Western Michigan.

He leaves Towson third in passing touchdowns (50), sixth in passing yards (6,086) and sixth in passing completions (484), amassed over just two seasons. In his senior year, Flacco was named All-CAA Second Team, finishing the regular season with 2,831 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions with 324 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

As junior, Flacco finished fifth in voting for the 2018 Walter Payton Award and was the ECAC Offensive Player of the Year and the CAA Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned All-CAA First Team and HERO Sports FCS All-America Third Team.

Prior to Towson, Flacco played two seasons at Western Michigan earning 188 passing yards and 266 rushing yards as a freshman.

