Manitoba premier Brian Pallister said on Monday that the city of Winnipeg is "ready and safe" to host a CFL hub for a shortened 2020 season.

Pallister made the invitation as he unveiled a $2.5 million contribution to the league as part of the province's #RestartMB plan.

“Manitoba is leading in recovery with a safe plan to restart our economy, which is why we are ready to make another important investment that supports the restart of our economy and invite the CFL to safely play its shortened 2020 season in Winnipeg,” Pallister said in a statement. “We are excited to work with Travel Manitoba and key economic stakeholders to develop our #RestartMB Event Attraction Strategy that will benefit the entire provincial economy, but in particular, the hardest-hit sectors of tourism and hospitality, namely restaurants and hotels.”

The $2.5 million from the government would be to spend on food and accommodations, practice field rentals, group transportation and event-specific expenses in Manitoba.

Pallister said his government is currently in talks over the proposal.

"We're in negotiations now to try to secure hub city status for the CFL," Pallister said.

The plan has been vetted by the province's chief medical officer.

“The health and safety of all Manitobans and all participants is paramount,” Dr. Brent Roussin said. “CFL teams and anyone associated with the hub city will be expected to follow all protocols as reviewed by Public Health, at all times.”

As for economic impact, Pallister said that the government stands to make back close to double its $2.5 million outlay, while serving as a hub city could be worth $45 million for Winnipeg.

But hurdles still remain in the way for a season. Having a hub city alone isn't enough for a season to proceed.

As TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor notes, the league would still require an amended CBA with its player, federal assistance money from the Trudeau government, as well as an amended deal with the league's broadcast partner, TSN.