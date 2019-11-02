Roughriders to start Harker at QB in finale instead of Fajardo

Can the Riders come out on top of the West without Fajardo?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start rookie quarterback Isaac Harker in place of usual starter Cody Fajardo for their regular-season finale Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Word out of Saskatchewan is that it will be Isaac Harker starting at QB today for the #Riders. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 2, 2019

The Roughriders electing to go with Harker instead of Fajardo comes as a result of Fajardo continuing to work his way back from an oblique injury he suffered this week.

With a win over the 8-9 Eskimos on Saturday the 12-5 Roughriders will finish the season in first place in the West Division and will secure a first-round bye for the playoffs.

More to come.