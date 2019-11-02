The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start rookie quarterback Isaac Harker in place of usual starter Cody Fajardo for their regular-season finale Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Roughriders electing to go with Harker instead of Fajardo comes as a result of Fajardo continuing to work his way back from an oblique injury he suffered this week. 

With a win over the 8-9 Eskimos on Saturday the 12-5 Roughriders will finish the season in first place in the West Division and will secure a first-round bye for the playoffs.

More to come.