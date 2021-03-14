Dunstone, Bottcher meet in semifinal with shot at Brier title on the line

Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone and Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher will meet in the semifinal of the Tim Hortons Brier with a spot in the final and a chance at the title against Kevin Koe’s Wild Card 2 rink on the line.

TSN’s coverage of the final day of the Brier gets underway with the semifinal at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt and the final at 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt on TSN1/3 and TSN Direct.

Dunstone and Bottcher both posted wins Saturday night to make the three-team playoff. Dunstone beat Manitoba’ Jason Gunnlaugson 9-6 while Bottcher beat defending Brier champion Brad Gushue 8-2. Both rinks finished with a 9-3 record.

Bottcher has made the previous three Brier finals, settling for silver each time.

"Personally I can say I've learned a ton from each of the three experiences," Bottcher said Saturday, per The Canadian Press. "One of the biggest things is you've got to find a way to relax.

"I mean it's just a game of curling. You've got to go back to the roots and go back to the basics and do all the things that got you to here."

Dunstone meanwhile, finished third at last year’s tournament.

Waiting for Sunday’s semifinal winner will be Koe, who is looking for his fifth Brier title as a skip. He’s currently tied for most Brier wins as a skip with Ernie Richardson, Randy Ferbey, and Kevin Martin.