Roughriders extend DB Marshall
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have re-signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall had 39 tackles and five interceptions in 17 games for the Roughriders in 2019, his second season with the club.
The former Auburn Tigers quarterback has also played QB in short yardage situations for the Roughriders.