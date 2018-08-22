Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele took the opportunity to praise a teammate when asked to name his top five NHL players on Tuesday.

Scheifele listed a top five of Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Blake Wheeler, either Victor Hedman or Roman Josi - the Jets forward was torn between the two - and Jamie Benn. He argued that Wheeler, his Jets teammate, doesn't get the credit he deserves around the league.

"Definitely Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby are one and two. I would say Victor Hedman or Roman Josi in the top five, one of them.

"I’d throw my linemate Blake Wheeler in the top five, he’s one of the most underrated players. His passing is next level by far, he’s a pretty special player to play with.

"Number five I’d probably put Jamie Benn. He’s a really player who does it all and is tough to play against. He hits and skates well, shoots the puck, does it all close to the net, he does it all really well and is definitely up there."

Wheeler finished eighth in Hart Trophy voting last season after posting a career-high 68 assists and 91 points. He played both on the wing and at centre when Scheifele missed time due to injury.

Scheifele, who has averaged a point per game over the past two seasons, said he looks to the top players in league to try to raise his game.

"When you want to be the best for yourself, and the best for your team, you have to raise yourself up to the best players in this league," Scheifele said. "You have to learn stuff from the best players in the League, and you have to continue to strive for that. You have to challenge them, you have to see what they're doing, change your game.

"Whatever it is, you can learn things from all the best players in the game, and I definitely do watch a lot of those guys to try to improve my game on a day-to-day basis."