The legacy of the great Sandra Schmirler continues to live on as the annual telethon to help raise money for babies born too soon, too small and too sick runs all day Sunday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the 20th straight year.

Two decades after her death, her legacy lives on.

The Biggar, Sask., native was a curling rock star in the 1990s, winning three Canadian championships, three world titles and the first ever Olympic curling gold medal at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

In early 2000, the 36-year-old Schmirler tragically passed away from cancer during the height the of her career.

Today, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation strives to raise money to purchase life saving equipment for babies born prematurely and critically ill. Schmirler's daughters, Sara and Jenna, have helped to keep their mother's legacy alive and well through the annual Telethon at the Scotties.

If you wish to donate, call 1-866-210-6011.

