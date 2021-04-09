CALGARY — Canada won't play for a medal at the men's world curling championship.

Brendan Bottcher lost 5-3 to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in a playoff game Friday. The Scots advance to Saturday's semifinals to face either Sweden or RCF.

The medal games are Sunday in Calgary.

Canada finishes off the podium for the eighth time in 62 years of the men's world championship, and for the first time since 2014.

The United States and Switzerland meet in a another playoff game Saturday morning with the victor advancing to the semifinals.

Bottcher's team from Edmonton finished fourth in the round-robin standings with a 9-4 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.