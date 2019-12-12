The Edmonton Eskimos have officially hired Scott Milanovich to fill their head coaching vacancy, the team announced on Thursday.

Milanovich, who was coaching with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, previously was head coach of the Toronto Argonauts.

“Scott has a wealth of football knowledge and is a great leader who is a proven winner," Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said in a release. "He is renowned for his ability to develop and get the best out of quarterbacks. After an exhaustive search, we know Scott is the right man to lead our franchise. We’d like to welcome Scott and his family to the Eskimo family."

Milanovich resigned as head coach of the Argonauts in 2017 to join the Jaguars as their quarterbacks coach. He is currently in his third season with the Jaguars in that position.

“I am honoured and humbled for the opportunity to lead the Edmonton Eskimos, one of the Canadian Football League’s most historic franchises, as the head coach beginning in January," Milanovich said in a release.

"Chris Presson and Brock Sunderland have an amazing vision for the organization, and I’m grateful for their trust and confidence in me. I look forward to assembling a coaching staff that will work tirelessly every day to make our fans and the people of Edmonton proud of what the Esks represent to the community. On behalf of my wife, Jaime, and my children, Macall and Maggie, we are excited to begin this new chapter of our lives in Alberta and to meet the incredible fans of the Green and Gold."

Milanovich led the Argos to victory in the 100th Grey Cup in 2012 - his first season as head coach - and was named CFL Coach of the Year that season. He left the Argonauts with an overall record of 43-47 as their coach, including a 5-13 record in 2016, his last with the club.

The Eskimos fired head coach Jason Maas last month after falling to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Division Final. Edmonton finished fourth in the West last season with an 8-10 record.