Blue Jays start process of tinkering with bullpen mix With 12 games to go before the All-Star Break, the Jays acquired reliever Adam Cimber and veteran left fielder Corey Dickerson from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, sending infielder Joe Panik and, according to a source, right-handed reliever Andrew McInvale, a 37th-round pick from the 2019 draft, the other way. Scott Mitchell has more.

TORONTO — Knowing the importance of upgrading a bullpen that’s thrown away far too many leads lately, Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins started the process early.

With 12 games to go before the All-Star Break, the Jays acquired reliever Adam Cimber and veteran left fielder Corey Dickerson from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, sending infielder Joe Panik and, according to a source, right-handed reliever Andrew McInvale, a 37th-round pick from the 2019 draft, the other way.

The trade hasn’t been officially announced by either side.

For the Jays, the main goal was the bullpen upgrade they hope Cimber will provide, while Dickerson, who is currently on the shelf indefinitely with a foot injury, could find a role as a much-needed left-handed platoon bat in the second half of the season – even if it would mean an overly crowded outfield picture with George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk all healthy.

Of that group, Gurriel is most likely to be shopped ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, as the Jays are intent on upgrading the defence and Gurriel’s misadventures in left field — despite the fantastic arm — have been numerous this season.

But right now, the bullpen is the focus and Cimber is what’s become known as a “look” reliever, the type of middle-innings help that the Tampa Bay Rays have been able to successfully surround their power arms with.

Relying on two different fastballs and a slider out of a funky, drop-down look, Cimber’s 87-mph-or-so heater doesn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of opposing batters.

At his best, he induces grounders at an above-average rate with his three-pitch mix and limits any sort of hard contact, giving hitters a completely different look timing-wise for an inning or when a key ground-ball out is needed.

It’s not a dominant, high-leverage reliever profile, but over the course of 185 appearances with the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Baseball Team and Marlins, the 30-year-old has managed to post a 3.69 career ERA, including a 2.88 mark across 34.1 innings this season.

With the minuscule strikeout totals, however — Cimber has whiffed just 21 batters and walked 11 — and the fact he hasn’t allowed a homer yet, most of the underlying numbers point to regression.

But considering the way Charlie Montoyo’s bullpen has performed since May 20, blowing seven saves, Cimber can only help.

McInvale, meanwhile, is a late-round pick from 2019 who’s had a bit of a breakout this season, striking out 28 across 20.2 innings out of the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ bullpen.

The key for McInvale, 24, has been a huge jump in ground-ball rate to 64 per cent, leading to a 2.18 ERA.

While the emergence of Santiago Espinal as a solid bench piece allowed the Jays to move on from Panik, it also shuffles prospect Kevin Smith up the depth chart at Triple-A and his ability to provide more impact with the bat — 10 homers and 10 steals so far in his 43-game breakout with the Bisons — could lead to an opportunity sooner rather than later.

