DUPONT, Washington—For a while it appeared PGA TOUR Canada hopefuls wouldn’t even play golf Tuesday. After days of continuous rain, the weather finally broke positively for the 99 players in the Tour’s sixth Qualifying Tournament, and every player at least began their first round before officials called play for the day due to darkness. Of those 23 players who finished their rounds, American Scott Stevens is in the lead. He shot a 4-under 68 and leads Canadian Matthew Kreutz, Australia’s Cameron John and American Otto Black by a shot.

The first round will resume Wednesday morning, weather permitting. A storm is headed toward The Home Course mid-morning. Every player in the field at least started their round, with the final groupings, teeing off at 7:40 p.m., EDT finishing one hole.

Stevens was more than happy with his round after a long day. “The front nine was a little up and down. My first par was on seven,” he said of his bogey-birdie-birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie start. “The three birdies in a row kind of settled me down and got me some good momentum. I was a little less sporadic on the back. It was a solid day, a solid start to the tournament.”

Kreutz earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status in 2021 with his tie for 20th at this tournament held at The Home Course, so he’s familiar with the layout. He made two late birdies—on Nos. 16 and 18—to shoot his 69.

Black has made 31 career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts and has also seen action on the Korn Ferry Tour. His only year playing on PGA TOUR Canada came in 2017 when he made one cut in three starts. He had a disappointing finish to his day. After bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13, he recovered with birdies and the 14th and 16th, to get to 4-under for the day. Following a par-4 at the 17th, he made a bogey at the par-4 finishing hole.

Like Black, John bogeyed the 18th to fall back to 3-under for his round. His highlight came at No. 16 where he eagled the par-5.

With only nine-hole score reporting, the top player who didn’t complete his round is Zach James, who played his front nine in 4-under.