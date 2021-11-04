Scott Wedgewood is headed back to the desert.

The Arizona Coyotes claimed the 29-year-old goaltender off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Wedgewood appeared in 20 for the Coyotes during the 2017-2018 season, going 5-9-4 with a goals against average of 3.45 and an .893 save percentage.

The Brampton, Ont. native has appeared in three games for the Devils this season, going 0-2-1 with a GAA of 3.19 and an .880 SV%.

For his career, Wedgewood is 10-20-9 with a 3.08 GAA and a .900 SV% in 43 games over four seasons with the Devils and Coyotes.