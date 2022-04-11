Should the Sixers be worried about the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes has been named Eastern Conference rookie of the month for March/April.

— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 11, 2022

This is the second time in a row he's won the award, having previously been named the East's top rookie in February.

He is the fourth Raptor to receive the honour multiple times, joining Damon Stoudamire (1995-96), Vince Carter (1998-99) and Andrea Bargnani (2006-07). Stoudamire and Carter would go on to win Rookie of the Year in those seasons.

For the period, the 20-year-old Florida native averaged 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 22 contests since March 1. He scored 20 or more points five times and added seven double-doubles during that stretch.

For the season, Barnes is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.2 per cent from the field.

The Raptors will begin their first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.