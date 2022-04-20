The Toronto Raptors will have Gary Trent Jr. in the lineup for Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, while Nick Nurse called Scottie Barnes a 'maybe' to play.

Gary Trent Jr. will play tonight. He was at shootaround this morning and Nurse said he’s looking a bit better. Sounds like he’ll start the game, they’ll see how he feels/looks and make a call on how much he plays from there. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 20, 2022

Trent Jr. has been dealing with an illness throughout the series and played just under 10 minutes on Monday after being listed as doubtful prior to Game 2. He was eventually ruled out of the contest after shooting 0-for-3 and grabbing one rebound.

Barnes, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Game 1, shed his walking boot and was at the the team's shootaround on Wednesday morning.

Scottie Barnes is at Raptors shootaround this morning. Not sure how much or if he’s participating but he’s not wearing a walking boot and seems to be moving OK on that sprained left ankle. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 20, 2022

The 20-year-old was having an excellent playoff debut, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, before the Sixers' 280-pound centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot, sending him sprawling to the floor in agony with about nine minutes left to play in Game 1.

He met with the media Monday wearing a walking boot on his left foot and also had it on while watching Game 2 from the sidelines.

“I thought it was going to be bad," Barnes said of the injury Monday. "I hit the ground and I was like, damn, it’s just the beginning and I’m just getting started. But after I was just trying to have positive thoughts.”

More details to follow.