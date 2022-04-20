48m ago
Nurse: Trent Jr. to play, Barnes a 'maybe' in Game 3
The Toronto Raptors will have Gary Trent Jr. in the lineup for Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, while Nick Nurse called Scottie Barnes a 'maybe' to play.
TSN.ca Staff
Trent Jr. has been dealing with an illness throughout the series and played just under 10 minutes on Monday after being listed as doubtful prior to Game 2. He was eventually ruled out of the contest after shooting 0-for-3 and grabbing one rebound.
Barnes, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Game 1, shed his walking boot and was at the the team's shootaround on Wednesday morning.
The 20-year-old was having an excellent playoff debut, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, before the Sixers' 280-pound centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot, sending him sprawling to the floor in agony with about nine minutes left to play in Game 1.
He met with the media Monday wearing a walking boot on his left foot and also had it on while watching Game 2 from the sidelines.
“I thought it was going to be bad," Barnes said of the injury Monday. "I hit the ground and I was like, damn, it’s just the beginning and I’m just getting started. But after I was just trying to have positive thoughts.”
More details to follow.