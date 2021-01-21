Are you losing your Week 5 fantasy matchup right now? Holding onto a slight lead? Whatever your situation is, be mindful that the best fantasy managers always find a way to close the gap on tight categories.

With head-to-head fantasy basketball, matchups are often decided by the tiniest of margins: one or two steals, an extra three-pointer, or a last-minute DNP.

If you look at this week’s schedule or the next three, you’ll notice from Friday-Sunday, there are roughly half of the week’s NBA games still to go.

By Thursday night, you should have a feel for which categories you’re guaranteed to win or lose. It’s at this point each week you should focus on streaming players to fortify your stats for those battleground categories.

Here are a few players with their corresponding games remaining to target:

Points and Three-Pointers

SG: Eric Gordon, Rockets (30.7% Rostered)

Remaining Schedule: FRI at DET, SAT at DAL

John Wall is not expected back until the 26th and Christian Wood is day-to-day. Victor Oladipo has taken the spotlight during the last two games, but Gordon has quietly slid into the starting lineup averaging 21.5 ppg during that span. He’s attempted 18.5 shots, which would be top-20 volume across the NBA.

SG, SF: Evan Fournier, Magic (51.2% Rostered)

Remaining Schedule: FRI at IND, SUN at CHA

The Frenchman returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday after a nine-game absence with back spasms. He had an absurd 37.1 usage rate and joined Nikola Vucevic as the only starter to attempt 10 shots or more. With Cole Anthony struggling to fill Markelle Fultz’s shoes, Fournier will be asked to shoulder more of the scoring responsibilities.

Rebounds

C: DeAndre Jordan, Nets (45% Rostered)

Remaining Schedule: FRI at CLE, SAT vs. MIA

Considering Brooklyn’s rotation, I’m shocked that Jordan isn’t rostered in more than 50 per cent of ESPN leagues. If you’re in need for boards, Jordan’s role in their offence makes him a perfect fit. It doesn’t hurt that Cleveland and Miami both rank in the bottom half of offensive rebounds allowed per game.

Assists

PG: Goran Dragic, Heat (51.4% Rostered)

Remaining Schedule: FRI at TOR, SAT at BKN

Jimmy Butler did not travel with the team for their four-game road trip. With Tyler Herro missing time as well, Dragic has been thrusted into the starting five handling much of the playmaking duties. He’s averaging 5.3 apg on the year and should continue those numbers with Miami’s ball movement offence whether he starts or comes off the bench. The Heat rank fifth in the NBA with 26.6 apg. It also doesn’t hurt that Toronto and Brooklyn both rank in the bottom-half of the league in points allowed per game.

Steals

SF, PF: Nicolas Batum, Clippers (49.8% Rostered)

Remaining Schedule: FRI vs. OKC, SAT vs. OKC

Trying to predict steal production is like my DFS track record. It’s a crapshoot. The two main stat categories I focused on were the given player’s spg over the last 14 days and their opponent’s steals allowed per game. OKC gives up the 11th-most steals per game this year and with Batum tallying 12 steals over his last six games, I think he’s the best bet on the waiver wire.

Blocks

PF, C: Nerlens Noel (4.6% Rostered)

Remaining Schedule: SAT at SAC, SUN at POR

If you’re in need of a Hail Mary, Noel is the ultimate boom-bust swing for blocks over the weekend. He’s averaging just 15.3 mpg off the bench while Mitchell Robinson eats up the majority of the starter minutes. But if Robinson were to get into foul trouble as he’s shown capable in the past, Noel’s 4.0 blocks per 36 should have you salivating. He had a six block performance just last week.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.