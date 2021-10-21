1h ago
Kraken place F Barre-Boulet on waivers
The Seattle Kraken placed forward Alex Barre-Boulet on waivers Thursday. Barre-Boulet, 24, was claimed by the Kraken off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month. He had one assist in two games with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Kraken 2, Devils 4
The Seattle Kraken placed forward Alex Barre-Boulet on waivers Thursday.
Barre-Boulet, 24, was claimed by the Kraken off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month. He had one assist in two games with the team.
Undrafted to begin his career, Barre-Boulet made his NHL debut last season with the Lightning, scoring three goals in 15 games.
Meanwhile, Calgary Flames forward Glenn Gawdin cleared waivers on Thursday after being waived Wednesday.