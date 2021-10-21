The Seattle Kraken placed forward Alex Barre-Boulet on waivers Thursday.

Barre-Boulet, 24, was claimed by the Kraken off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month. He had one assist in two games with the team.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Alex Barre-Boulet (SEA). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 21, 2021

Undrafted to begin his career, Barre-Boulet made his NHL debut last season with the Lightning, scoring three goals in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Calgary Flames forward Glenn Gawdin cleared waivers on Thursday after being waived Wednesday.