With the Seattle Kraken submitting their picks at 10 am ET, TSN.ca keeps you up to date throughout the day on the latest news in the NHL ahead of tonight's expansion draft.



No Offer to Landeskog?

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was one of the bigger names left exposed in the expansion draft, but it appears the pending unrestricted free agent will not be joining the Kraken.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Kraken did speak with Landeskog shortly after their exclusive signing rights window with UFAs and available RFAs opened, but a contract offer appears unlikely.

"Gabriel Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche captain who was left unprotected for the expansion draft process, his camp has had a conversation with the Seattle Kraken, but that was early in the window on Sunday," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "I’m told there really hasn’t been much of a conversation since, so unless things change and they have to decide soon, I don’t think Landeskog gets a contract offer from Seattle. I think he remains a UFA going to market or re-signing eventually in Colorado."

Landeskog, 28, has spent his entire career with the Colorado Avalanche since being selected second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft.

He posted 20 goals and 52 points in 54 games this season, adding four goals and 13 points in 10 playoff games.

He carried a cap hit of $5.57 million over the past seven seasons with the Avalanche.

Landeskog has 218 goals and 512 points in 687 career NHL games.

Reminder on expansion draft today:

- Kraken have until 10 a.m. ET to submit their expansion draft picks to NHL Central Registry and the NHLPA.

- Also a 10 a.m. ET deadline for Seattle to submit any SPCs for UFAs/RFAs that are signed by the Kraken

- 8 p.m. ET roster unveiling — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 21, 2021



