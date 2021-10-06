The Quiz: Will Matthews finish with over 55 goals this season?

Seattle Kraken forward Kole Lind and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell were among the players placed on waivers Wednesday.

Lind, 22, was selected by the Kraken from the Vancouver Canucks in the 2021 Expansion Draft. Lind has not recorded a point in seven career NHL games. He originally was selected 33rd overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Dell, 32, posted a 1-5-0 record with a 4.14 goals-against average and .857 save percentage in seven appearances with the New Jersey Devils last season. In 114 career games, Dell has a 49-39-12 record with a 2.83 GAA and .906 save percentage.

The full list of players placed on waivers Wednesday is as follows: Alexander Volkov (ANA), Steven Fogarty (BOS), Aaron Dell (BUF), Jimmy Schuldt (BUF), Stefan Matteau (COL), Roland McKeown (COL), Kiefer Sherwood (COL), Dylan Sikura (COL), Michael Pezzetta (MTL), Andy Andreoff (NYI), Cole Bardeau (NYI), Austin Czarnik (NYI), Grant Hutton (NYI), Otto Koivula (NYI), Paul LaDue (NYI), Dmytro Timashov (NYI), Mitchell Vande Sompel (NYI), Parker Wotherspoon (NYI), Connor Bunnaman (PHI), Adam Clendening (PHI), Gerald Mayhew (PHI), German Rubtsov (PHI), Kole Lind (SEA), Max McCormick (SEA), Joey Anderson (TOR), Carl Dahlstrom (TOR), Brennan Menell (TOR), Brett Seney (TOR) and Jonah Gadjovich (VAN).