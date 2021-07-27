47m ago
Kraken trade D MacDermid to Avalanche
The Seattle Kraken have traded defenceman Kurtis MacDermid to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.
TSN.ca Staff
The Kraken selected MacDermid last week from the Los Angeles Kings in the expansion draft.
The 27-year-old had two goals and four points in 28 games with the Kings last season.
He's signed through next season at a cap hit of $875,000.