The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, the team announced on Friday.

Marcus Johansson on a one-year contract (1.5M AAV)

Marcus Johansson on a one-year contract (1.5M AAV) → https://t.co/2z2ZHsAwZy pic.twitter.com/WX0CTWIVax — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) August 6, 2021

Johansson, 30, played 36 games with the Minnesota Wild during the 2020-21 season, scoring six goals and adding eight assists.

The veteran has played 684 career NHL games, tallying 135 goals and 378 points with the Wild, Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and Boston Bruins.