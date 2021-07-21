According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Seattle Kraken have selected forward Mason Appleton from the Winnipeg Jets in the expansion draft.

The 25-year-old played in 56 games with the Jets this past season, recording 12 goals and 13 assists. He was drafted in the 6th round (168th overall) by the team in the 2015 NHL Draft. In 138 career games, Appleton has registered 20 goals and 23 assists.

Appleton is entering the final year is his contract with a cap hit of $900K. He will be a restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.