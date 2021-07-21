2h ago
Kraken unveil picks from NHL expansion draft
The Seattle Kraken have picked Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano in Wednesday's expansion draft. The Kraken are set to become the NHL's 32nd franchise when the 2021-22 season opens this fall. The team announced Wednesday that it's first regular-season home game will take place against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 23.
Release the Kraken: Giordano, Eberle highlight selections at Seattle expansion draft
The 37-year-old defenceman has played his entire 15-season NHL career in Calgary and won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top blueliner in 2019.
Giordano's offensive production has dropped in recent years, and he registered 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) last season.
The Toronto native has one year left on his contract with a US$6.75 million cap hit.
The Kraken opted not to pick Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, although the 33-year-old star was left exposed. Instead, Seattle selected 22-year-old defenceman Cale Fleury.
Defenceman Adam Larsson was Seattle's selection from the Edmonton Oilers.
The 28-year-old Swedish defenceman had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 24 penalty minutes for the Oilers last year. A pending unrestricted free agent, Larsson has played 10 seasons in the NHL, splitting his time between Edmonton and the New Jersey Devils.
Seattle took forward Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto picked up McCann ahead of the roster freeze on Saturday, acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft.
McCann, a 25-year-old from Stratford, Ont., had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) for Pittsburgh last year.
From the Winnipeg Jets, the Kraken took forward Mason Appleton.
The 25-year-old from Green Bay, Wisc., has played all three seasons of his NHL career in Winnipeg, putting up 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) last year.
The Kraken also took forward Kole Lind from the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators goalie Joey Daccord.
Seattle's other early selections include New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle, forward Yanni Gourde from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Brandon Tanev from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Kraken had to choose one player from every current NHL club except for the Vegas Golden Knights, which entered the league in 2017-18.
The expansion draft also includes rules around how many players must be currently under contract for next season and how much salary cap space must be used.
Atlantic Division:
Boston Bruins - D Jeremy Lauzon
Buffalo Sabres - D Will Borgen
Detroit Red Wings - D Dennis Cholowski
Florida Panthers - G Chris Driedger
Montreal Canadiens - D Cale Fleury
Ottawa Senators - G Joey Daccord
Tampa Bay Lightning - F Yanni Gourde
Toronto Maple Leafs - F Jared McCann
Metropolitan Division:
Carolina Hurricanes - F Morgan Geekie
Columbus Blue Jackets - D Gavin Bayreuther
New Jersey Devils - F Nathan Bastian
New York Islanders - F Jordan Eberle
New York Rangers - F Colin Blackwell
Philadelphia Flyers - F Carson Twarynski
Pittsburgh Penguins - F Brandon Tanev
Washington Capitals - G Vitek Vanecek
Central Division:
Arizona Coyotes - F Tyler Pitlick
Chicago Blackhawks - F John Quenneville
Colorado Avalanche - F Joonas Donskoi
Dallas Stars - D Jamie Oleksiak
Minnesota Wild - D Carson Soucy
Nashville Predators - F Calle Jarnkrok
St. Louis Blues - D Vince Dunn
Winnipeg Jets - F Mason Appleton
Pacific Division:
Anaheim Ducks - D Haydn Fleury
Calgary Flames - D Mark Giordano
Edmonton Oilers - D Adam Larsson
Los Angeles Kings - D Kurtis MacDermid
San Jose Sharks - F Alexander True
Vancouver Canucks - F Kole Lind
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.