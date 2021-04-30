Matthews on Marner: 'I don't think he gets enough credit'

The Seattle Kraken are officially the NHL's 32nd franchise.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome the Seattle Kraken to the NHL as our 32nd Member Club," Gary Bettman said in a news release. " Congratulations to David Bonderman, the Bonderman Family, their partners, the entire Seattle Kraken organization, the city of Seattle and Kraken fans as the club continues on its exciting journey towards puck drop in October."

The Kraken were officially granted as an expansion franchise by the NHL on Dec. 4, 2018. The NHL went from 30 to 31 teams with the Vegas Golden Knights making their debut in the 2017-18 season.

The 2021 expansion draft will take place on July 21, two days before the NHL Draft on July 23 and 24.