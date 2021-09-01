Is Tom Wilson the most hated player in the NHL?

The expansion Seattle Kraken have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract worth $850,000.

The 29-year-old scored four goals and added nine assists over 53 games in 2020-21, his first and only season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Over 566 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers and Sabres, Sheahan has 70 goals and 107 assists. He's appeared in 33 playoff games, scoring three times with four assists.

The native of St. Catharines, Ont., was selected 21st overall by the Red Wings in 2010 out of Norte Dame.