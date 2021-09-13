The Seattle Kraken have signed veteran forward Ryan Donato to a one-year contract.

Donato will make $750,000 next season.

The 25-year-old Donato scored six goals and added 14 assists in 50 games with the San Jose Sharks last season.

Over 180 career games spent with the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Sharks, Donato has 35 goals and 77 points.

The native of Boston was selected 56th overall by the Bruins in 2014.