1h ago
Report: Mariners acquire INF Frazier from Padres
The Seattle Mariners have acquired infielder Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres in exchange for reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
The Padres acquired Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the the trade deadline. The 29-year-old was an all-star last season, hitting .305 with five home runs, 43 RBI, and 83 runs in 155 games between the Pirates and Padres.