The Seattle Mariners have acquired infielder Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres in exchange for reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. Going to San Diego will be hard-throwing left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2021

The Padres acquired Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the the trade deadline. The 29-year-old was an all-star last season, hitting .305 with five home runs, 43 RBI, and 83 runs in 155 games between the Pirates and Padres.