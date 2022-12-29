Longtime Seattle Mariners' third baseman Kyle Seager has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball, his wife Julie posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

A note from my husband. pic.twitter.com/Zl5peB3vR2 — Julie Seager (@JulieSeager15) December 29, 2021

"Today I'm announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball," Seager wrote. "Thank you to all of my family, friends, and fans for following me throughout my career. It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life."

The 34-year-old played 11 seasons in the major leagues, all with the Mariners. He was an all-star and Gold Glove winner during the 2014 season.

Seager set career highs of 35 home runs and 101 runs batted in during his final MLB season. In 1,480 career games, Seager hit .251 with 242 home runs and 807 RBI.