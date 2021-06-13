CLEVELAND (AP) — Seattle right fielder Mitch Haniger, who leads the team in home runs and RBIs, suffered a bruised left knee after fouling off a pitch in the first inning against Cleveland on Sunday.

Haniger went to the ground immediately after fouling off the pitch from Shane Bieber. Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges waved to the Seattle dugout for help. Haniger slowly got to his feet and was helped off the field by manager Scott Servais and a trainer.

Haniger appeared to be putting some weight on the leg as he was assisted from the dugout to the clubhouse. Jake Fraley replaced him in right field and hit a three-run homer off Bieber in the fourth..

Seattle has used a major league-high 51 players this season. Haniger has 16 homers and 40 RBIs.

Haniger made the All-Star team in 2018 when he hit .285 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs, but has battled injuries since then. He was limited to 63 games in 2019 and didn't play last season because of sports hernia surgery and a discectomy to resolve back pain.

___

