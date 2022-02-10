Giovinco on TFC: 'I was told that I was not in their plans'

Two weeks ago, Sebastian Giovinco thought he was returning to Toronto FC. This week, he's a Sampdoria player.

The 35-year-old former Italy forward told the Serie A side's website that he was told TFC has no longer interested in his services before he signed with the Genoa-based club.

Giovinco, who spent four years with the Reds from 2015 to 2018, had been training with the team at their Florida preseason camp.

“As you all know, I had been training with Toronto until ten days ago," Giovinco said. "I had almost closed a deal with them, but then it collapsed. I was told that I was not in their plans. Three days later, I received a call from Sampdoria. I want to enjoy every moment here."

In January, TFC president Bill Manning said the club was open to bringing the 2015 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player back to the club.

“I have a lot of respect for Sebastian in that he’s made it clear to us that he would like to finish his career in Toronto in the right way and we’re very respectful of that,” Manning said. “He’s made it clear to us that it’s not about money right now and that clears a big hurdle. And now it’s going to be about the fit. And Bob getting the chance to know him and him getting a chance to see Bob and where he would fit in. And then if all is good from that standpoint, we take the next steps."

Giovinco, who still lives in Toronto, says he jumped at the prospect of returning to Serie A.

“I’ll play with Fabio [Quagliarella] and Antonio [Candreva] and I am so happy," Giovinco said. "I’ve always had a good rapport with them. Several of my ex-teammates speak highly of coach Marco Giampaolo, but I didn’t even have time to think about it. I immediately said yes."

Prior to joining TFC, Giovinco spent eight seasons in Serie A with Juventus, Parma and Empoli.

Giovinco's first opportunity to suit up for his new club comes on Sunday when Sampdoria travels to the San Siro to take on Milan.