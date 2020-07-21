Despite eight "seeding games" being part of the NBA’s 22-team restart in Orlando later this month, the games will not be included in the league’s season awards voting.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that voting for the awards will begin today and will run through July 28 with the award winners announced during the playoffs.

"The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair process in which players and coaches from all 30 NBA teams will have the same opportunity to be honored as top performers for the 2019-20 regular season," NBA President, League Operations Byron Spruell said.

When the season was suspended in March, teams around the league had each played a total games count that was in the low 60s range.