21m ago
Seguin's contract could top Benn's AAV
TSN.ca Staff
Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are closing in on a contract extension that could top Jamie Benn's annual average salary of $9.5 million.
Seguin is in the final year of a six-year deal that will pay him $5.75 million this season. Benn is entering the second year of an eight-year deal that pays him $9.5 million annually.
The 26-year-old Seguin had 40 goals and 38 assists in 82 games for the Stars last season. Benn, three years older than Seguin, had 36 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for the Stars last season.