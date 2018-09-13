Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are closing in on a contract extension that could top Jamie Benn's annual average salary of $9.5 million.

Tyler Seguin is closing in on a contract extension in Dallas. Sounds like his aav could be north of Jamie Benn’s $9.5 mil. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 13, 2018

Seguin is in the final year of a six-year deal that will pay him $5.75 million this season. Benn is entering the second year of an eight-year deal that pays him $9.5 million annually.

The 26-year-old Seguin had 40 goals and 38 assists in 82 games for the Stars last season. Benn, three years older than Seguin, had 36 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for the Stars last season.