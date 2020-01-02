Team Canada and Russia have both clinched their spots in the semifinals at the World Junior Championship, but their opponents remain to be determined.

For the first time in tournament history, the semifinals will see the quarter-final winners re-seeded based on their preliminary round records.

Entering the quarter-finals the teams were ranked as follows: 1 Sweden, 2 Canada, 3 Switzerland, 4 USA, 5 Finland, 6 Russia, 7 Czech Republic, 8 Slovakia.

Remember, after the quarter-finals, the four remaining teams are re-seeded and matched up 1v4 and 2v3. The current seedings are: 1 Sweden, 2 Canada, 3 Switzerland, 4 USA, 5 Finland, 6 Russia, 7 Czech Republic, 8 Slovakia. #WorldJuniors — 2020 IIHF #WorldJuniors (@iihf_wjc) January 2, 2020

Should Sweden defeat the Czech Republic later on Thursday, Team Canada will play the winner of USA-Finland, a rematch of last year's gold medal game. If Sweden is upset by the Czech Republic, Canada would play the host country, while the USA-Finland winner would face Russia.

