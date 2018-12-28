Johnson: Stars CEO call out of Seguin and Benn is a risky move

Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot left Friday's matchup against the New York Islanders with an upper-body and will not return, the team announced.

#Sens defenceman Thomas Chabot suffered an upper body injury in the second period and will not return to tonight’s game. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 29, 2018

He appeared to suffer the injury in the second period after taking a hit from New York's Matt Martin.

In 38 games so far this season including Friday, Chabot has 10 goals and 28 assists.

Following their matchup with the Isles, Ottawa will be back in action Saturday at home against the Washington Capitals.