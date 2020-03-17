Senators expected to announce player has tested positive for COVID-19

The Ottawa Senators are expected to make an announcement soon regarding a positive case of COVID-19, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

This player will become the first known NHL player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The NHL suspended its season last Thursday, one night after the NBA did the same when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first professional athlete in North America to test positive.

The Senators' last three games before the season went on pause were in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

More to come.