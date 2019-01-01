The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Tom Pyatt on waivers.

Pyatt was one of three players placed on waivers Tuesday, alongside Jordan Noland and Chris Butler of the St. Louis Blues.

The 31-year-old Pyatt has two assists in 37 games for the Senators. In 445 career NHL games, Pyatt has 43 goals and 58 assists.

Defenceman Jason Garrison, who was placed on waivers by the Chicago Blackhawks after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers, and Phillip Di Giuseppe of the Carolina Hurricanes, cleared waivers Tuesday.