The Ottawa Senators will be sending forward Alex Formenton back to the OHL's London Knights after the 19-year-old played his 9th game with the NHL club on Thursday night.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced the decision on the TSN 1200 post-game show following Ottawa's 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

If Formenton plays a 10th game with the Senators, the first year of his three-year entry-level contract would be burned.

The Barrie, Ontario native has one goal and six penalty minutes in eight games this season. He also appeared in one game last year for Ottawa.