The Ottawa Senators have hired former NHLer Chris Kelly as a development coach, the club announced Tuesday.

Kelly will join fellow development coach Shean Donovan to help oversee and support the progress of prospects in the Senators' system.

Kelly was drafted by the Senators in the 1999 Draft and remained with the team until 2011, playing close to six full seasons with the team.

In 845 career NHL games, Kelly scored 123 goals and added 168 assists for 291 points with Ottawa, the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks.

He was also the captain of Canada's Olympic men's hockey team this past winter.