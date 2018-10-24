Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended for one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for his elbow to the head of Boston Bruins rookie defenceman Urho Vaakanainen in the first period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss.

Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki suspended one game for elbowing Boston’s Urho Vaakanainen. https://t.co/ntUEOIbwjq — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 24, 2018

The announcement came on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the first period of Tuesday's game when Vaakanainen rushed to the front of the Senators net to try to find a loose puck. As he arrived near the top of the crease, Borowiecki raised his elbow and dropped the 19-year-old to the ice. Vaakanainen, who left the game and did not return, was diagnosed with a concussion.

Borowiecki did not receive a penalty on the play, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy believes the contact was intentional.

"It's a flying elbow," Cassidy said after game, per 98.5 Boston The Sports Hub. "Listen, I am not in the heat of the battle [but] it looked fairly deliberate. But that’s not for me to decide. It’s unfortunate for Urho, he’s concussed, but at the end of the day that will move up the food chain and someone will have to make a decision whether it’s suspendible or not.”

This is a second career suspension for the 29-year-old Ottawa native. In 2016, he was banned for boarding on Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli.

Borowiecki will miss Friday night's contest against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. He will be eligible to return in time for a date against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

In eight games this season, Borowiecki is averaging 17:32 a night.