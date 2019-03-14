Button: Brannstrom uses his skating to impact all areas of the game

Erik Brannstrom will make his NHL debut Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced a conference call with season-ticket holders that Brannstrom, acquired as part of the return for Mark Stone last month, will be recalled from the AHL.

Viewers in the Senators region can watch tonight's game LIVE at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5.

On a call with #Sens Season Seat Members, general manager Pierre Dorion confirms that one of the team’s top prospects, defenceman Erik Brannstrom, will be recalled today to make his NHL debut tonight versus the St. Louis Blues. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 14, 2019

Brannstrom, 19, was selected 15th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. He has one assist in five games since joining the Belleville Senators with a minus-4 rating.

Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa last month that the team has "never traded for a player" of Brannstrom's calibre.

"Our job as a hockey group is to look forward to how good our team is going to be down the road. I wish I could have brought all our fans with me on a big private charter plane two Fridays ago in Winnipeg when the Chicago Wolves played the Manitoba Moose because I left the rink there, and I was with assistant general manager Peter McTavish and our pro scout Jim Clark, and for what a 19-year-old did that game and what he's done all year in the American League, I know our fans might look at the short term, but trust me, long-term, this guy is a star," Dorion said.

"We have never traded for a player of this calibre. And unfortunately Mark Stone didn't want to sign and we got an outstanding return here. We did – whatever people want to call this situation – we did well today. I, as the GM of the Ottawa Senators, am proud of what we've done today."

Brannstrom scored seven goals and posted 28 points with a plus-1 rating in 41 games with the Chicago Wolves before the trade to Ottawa.

"In addition to being an exceptional young man with great leadership skills, high character, high talent, his presence on the ice is electric and I'm confident that our fans will love him," Dorion said at his news conference after the trade deadline.

Brannstrom was ranked No. 11 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's annual list of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects last month. He came in 12 spots ahead of the top-ranked Senators prospect, Drake Batherson.