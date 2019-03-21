Sens' Pageau to have hearing for boarding

Ottawa Senators centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau will have a hearing Thursday for boarding Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ashton Sautner on Wednesday.

Pageau received a two-minute minor penalty for boarding against Sautner in the second period of the Senators 7-4 loss on Wednesday. As Sautner attempted to clear the puck for his own zone along the side boards, Pageau hit him into the glass, dropping the Canucks forward to the ice.

Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau will have a hearing today for Boarding Vancouver’s Ashton Sautner. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 21, 2019

Pageau, 26, has three goals and 10 points in 31 games this season. He has never been suspended in his NHL career.

Sautner, 24, has one assist in 14 games this season.

The Senators will face the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.