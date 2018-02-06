Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher says winger Bobby Ryan isn't anywhere close to a return.

According to the coach, the 30-year-old native of Cherry Hill, NJ is dealing with a "ligament thing" and is out at least three weeks.

Ryan is gone for a minimum of three weeks. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 6, 2018

This is the third time Ryan will be sidelined with a finger ailment this season. He incurred an injury during a December 21 game with the Tampa Bay Lightning that kept him out of the lineup until December 30. He then blocked a Patrick Sharp shot during a January 18 contest with the Chicago Blackhawks that put him on the shelf for two games. Most recently, the 10-year pro incurred another digit injury during a February 1 game with his former club, the Anaheim Ducks and he hasn't played since.

In 39 games this season, Ryan has seven goals and 13 assists. With Ryan's absence, the team will make a recall from their American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators.

In other team news, Mark Stone, Derick Brassard and Nate Thompson will also miss Tuesday's date with the New Jersey Devils.