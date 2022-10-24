Sens the top Canadian team in first edition of Power Rankings The NHL season is a few weeks old, so it’s time for the first edition of our weekly Power Rankings.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

We use a weighted approach that evaluates teams on goal differential, expected goal differential, recent performance, and strength of schedule. The goal is to let you know how teams have fared and how we expect them to fare in the weeks to come.

Our top team right now is the St. Louis Blues. The Blues have played the fewest games of any team, but you can’t ignore the results.

St. Louis is a perfect 3-0-0 with wins over Columbus, Seattle, and Edmonton. The workload gets busier this week with games against the Jets, Oilers, Predators, and Canadiens. The Blues rank top five in goal and expected goal differential, so the process looks as strong as the results.

Our top-ranked Canadian team, the Ottawa Senators, sit 10th overall in our rankings.

Sens fans had high hopes for their team after the additions of Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux, and the team has delivered to this point. Ottawa is averaging 4.2 goals per game, fourth in the NHL. As mentioned, the process is important in our rankings and the Senators currently own the second-best expected goal differential in the league.

Team captain Brady Tkachuk is leading the way offensively with eight points, tied for 10th overall in the league. Tkachuk continues to be one of the best in the league at producing high-quality chances with his 14 slot shots ranking ninth in the NHL.

The Calgary Flames are next, ranking 11th on our list. The Flames have won four of five games to start the season despite their goaltending not being at the level we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. Calgary ranks 24th in goals saved above expected at minus-3.1. It’s early still and with a few strong performances in net, we expect the Flames to rise our list before long.

In 12th spot, are the Toronto Maple Leafs. There has been plenty of drama already surrounding the Leafs despite their respectable 4-2-0 record. Ilya Samsonov has been solid in net since taking over for the injured Matt Murray. The Leafs sit 23rd in goals per game despite creating a high volume of quality chances. Expect Auston Matthews and company to start finding the back of the net more and the Leafs to move up into the top 10 on our list as early as next week.

The Edmonton Oilers sit 19th overall in our inaugural rankings. The 2-3-0 Oilers are middle of the pack in goal and expected goal differential and rank 20th overall in isolated goaltending impact (goals saved above expected). The power play is dangerous as ever, clicking at 35.3 percent however, more offence will be needed at five-on-five for the Oilers to move up our list. Edmonton is averaging one goal at five-on-five per game, tied with the Coyotes for last in the NHL.

The 3-3-0 Montreal Canadiens make their debut on our list in 25th place. The Habs have put a respectable record together considering they have the worst expected goal differential of any team. Wins may be few and far between this season, but this Canadiens team is proving they won’t be a pushover and have certainly been entertaining. Cole Caufield has four goals in six games and Arber Xhekaj is quickly becoming a hometown favourite.

The Winnipeg Jets sit 26th overall, winning two of their first five games. The Jets rank 26th in goal differential and 24th in expected goal differential. It’s early, but questions as to whether Winnipeg could improve defensively remain. Winnipeg has allowed 3.4 goals per game, 24th overall, and ranks bottom-10 in expected goals against, slot, and inner-slot shots against.

The only winless team in the NHL sits last in the standings but if it’s any solace to Vancouver Canucks fans, their team ranks 30th in our rankings. An expected goal differential of 19th won’t make fans feel any better, but we don’t expect the Canucks to be bottom-feeders this season.

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the Canucks, highlighted by their NHL record number of blown multi-goal leads to start the season. However, the Canucks defence looks like it’s going to be a problem as currently constructed. Vancouver has bled chances for several years now and currently ranks 29th in goals against and 27th in rush scoring chances against per game. The Canucks will be in tough against a relentlessly aggressive Carolina Hurricanes team tonight.