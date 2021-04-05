Button explains why Hall may not be best fit for Leafs

With the trade deadline one week away, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that there is a "sense" trade talks surrounding Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall have escalated.

"Will be interesting to see if Taylor Hall is in the Sabres lineup tomorrow. [General manager] Kevyn Adams continues to have trade discussions," Dreger said in a Tweet on Monday. "There’s a sense talks have escalated. Nothing imminent, but a precautionary pull this week could be telling."

Will be interesting to see if Taylor Hall is in the Sabres lineup tomorrow. Kevyn Adams continues to have trade discussions. There’s a sense talks have escalated. Nothing imminent, but a precautionary pull this week could be telling. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 5, 2021

The 29-year-old Hall has two goals and 17 assists over 37 games with the Sabres this season, his first year with the club after signing an one-year, $8 million contract in the off-season.

Hall, the first-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, has 220 goals and 362 assists over 664 career games with the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes and Sabres.

Buffalo sits last in the NHL with just 22 points and play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.