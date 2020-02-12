7m ago
Ibaka returns to lineup today against Nets
Serge Ibaka is back. Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told The Athletic's Alex Schiffer Wednesday at the Barclays Center that Ibaka will return to the lineup against the Brooklyn Nets.
TSN.ca Staff
Ibaka missed Monday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with an illness and is set to return to the team after only missing one game.
In 43 games so far this season, Ibaka is averaging 15.9 points per game to go along with 8.0 rebounds.
Toronto heads into the matchup having won a franchise record 15 games in a row. After they play the Nets, Toronto will head to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Friday night.