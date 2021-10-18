What can we expect from the NHL's return to the Olympics?

Former NHL stars Sergei Gonchar, Sergei Fedorov and Evgeni Nabokov will serve as assistant coaches for the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Olympics.

The three were named to Alexei Zhamnov's staff for Beijing 2022 on Monday, along with former KHL forward Alexei Kudashov.

The coaching staff of the senior national team for the 2022 Olympic Games has been revealed!



Head coach: Alexei Zhamnov

Coaches: Sergei Gonchar, Alexei Kudashov, Sergei Fyodorov

Goalkeeping coach: Evgeny Nabokov#Beijing2022 #RussiaHockey pic.twitter.com/lQVah8C72W — Russia Hockey (@russiahockey_en) October 18, 2021

Gonchar, who played 20 years in the NHL as a defenceman, served as an assistant coach with Pittsburgh Penguins for three season before parting ways with the franchise in 2020. A Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2009, he won a silver with Russia at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano and a bronze at a Salt Lake City 2002.

Fedorov is currently serving as head coach of CSKA Moscow in the KHL, having taken over the position in July. The 51-year-old won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings during his playing career and was also a part of Russia's Olympic teams in 1998 and 2002. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

Nabokov will serve as the goalie coach for ROC in Beijing. The 46-year-old played 14 NHL seasons and represented Russia at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, with Russia failing to medal on both occasions. The Calder Trophy winner in 2001 retired 2015 after spending the season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Russian team named Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, and Tampa Bay Lightning stars Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy to their 2022 Olympic roster earlier this month.